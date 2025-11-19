Mizoram hikes DA for employees to 44%, another increase set for April 2026

The Mizoram government has approved a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, raising it from 40 per cent to 44 per cent of their basic pay with effect from November 1.

A senior official said the decision was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The cabinet has also agreed to a further 2 per cent hike, taking the DA to 46 per cent from April 1 next year.

While the revision brings relief to state government employees, the official noted that they still remain behind central government staff, who currently receive around 53 per cent of their basic pay as DA.



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The last DA hike in Mizoram came in October 2023, when it was increased from 36 per cent to 40 per cent.

In another decision, the Council of Ministers approved a special incentive allowance for police personnel and staff in the assistant sub-inspector rank and below who are serving under the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on deputation.