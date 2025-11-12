Mizoram honoured for exemplary traffic management at Urban Mobility India Conference

Mizoram has been honoured with a special award for outstanding performance in traffic management during the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference, held recently in Gurugram, Haryana, an official statement said.

The award was presented to Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary of the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department, by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu during the valedictory session of the event.

Organised annually by the Institute of Urban Transport (India) under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the UMI Conference serves as a national platform to promote innovative, sustainable, and inclusive mobility practices across Indian cities.

For the award selection process, Mizoram’s Town and Country Planning Wing of the UD&PA Department was invited to make a detailed presentation before the award committee. On October 16, the department submitted both a video and a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the state’s innovative initiatives in urban traffic management.



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The presentation showcased Mizoram’s exemplary adherence to traffic regulations, disciplined road behaviour among citizens, minimal congestion despite limited road space, and the effective functioning of the state’s coordination committee on traffic management. It also underscored how Aizawl has earned the nickname “Silent City” due to the remarkable public discipline of avoiding unnecessary honking.

The Mizoram government dedicated the award to the people of the state, acknowledging their cooperation, civic sense, and commitment to maintaining road discipline. The government also expressed gratitude to all departments and agencies involved for their coordinated efforts.

Mizoram’s traffic discipline has long been praised across social media and by prominent personalities, including former President Ram Nath Kovind. The state capital, Aizawl, is popularly known as the “Silent City” or “No Honking City” of India — a reflection of its citizens’ collective consciousness toward road safety and courtesy.

In Aizawl, a unique traffic rule is diligently followed: four-wheelers stay on the left, two-wheelers keep to the right, and no vehicle overtakes or crosses into the opposite lane, even during traffic jams. This deeply ingrained culture of respect and patience continues to make Mizoram a model of road discipline for the rest of the country.