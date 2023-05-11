Mizoram: HSLC exam results to be declared today, check MBSE results here
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will release High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination today.
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will release High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination today.
The results will be declared at 12:00 noon.
How to Check MBSE HSLC result 2023 online via Official Website?
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To check their MBSE result for 2023 Class 10, students must follow the instructions given below.
>> Visit the official website, www.mbse.edu.in
>> Now, go to the Mizoram Board Class 10 result 2023 page and click on the link.
>> Enter the roll number as well as the registration number. Now, choose 'Find Result'.
>> The MBSE HSLC result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
>> Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.
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