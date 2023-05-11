Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will release High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination today.

The results will be declared at 12:00 noon.

How to Check MBSE HSLC result 2023 online via Official Website?

Also Read: Assam Rifles rescues 37 students from Mizoram studying in Manipur

To check their MBSE result for 2023 Class 10, students must follow the instructions given below.

>> Visit the official website, www.mbse.edu.in

>> Now, go to the Mizoram Board Class 10 result 2023 page and click on the link.

>> Enter the roll number as well as the registration number. Now, choose 'Find Result'.

>> The MBSE HSLC result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

>> Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.

