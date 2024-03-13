Over 700 kgs of explosives were recovered by security forces in Aizawl late Tuesday.

A joint operation of Sairang Police Station and the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 28 Cartons of True Blast slurry explosive (each carton weighing 25 kg) and four cartons of detonator caps (each carton containing 250 Detonator caps weighing 12 kg) at Aizawl's Sairang locality. The total weight of the explosives is 750 kgs.

According to the source, the shipment was intercepted by three strategically placed mobile vehicle check posts along with a main team.



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The vehicles were intercepted on Sairang Road from Lengpui towards Aizawl and were intended to be taken to Manipur via Tipaimukh

Furthermore, they also apprehended two vehicles and two persons- Lalrokima (34) and Sangliana (25), both residents of Aizawl Mission Veng. The third driver of a pickup truck being juvenile and only hired unaware of the cargo was let go.

The recovered War Like Stores were handed over to the Police Station, Sairang on March 12, 2024, for further legal proceedings.