Mizoram Police on July 15 seized a total of 1.373 grams of heroin at the Chalbawiha junction police check gate in the Champhai district of the state.

The heroin was seized from three passengers of one vehicle Maxi Cab (sumo) plying between Zokhawthar and Aizawl.

''1329 grams (1.329 kgs) of heroin was seized from the illegal possession of Vanneihkimi (30) d/o Sangluaia of Kannan, Khampat, Myanmar (P/A - Zokhawthar, Champhai District). On the other hand, 22 grams of heroin seized from the illegal possession of John Vanlalruata (19) s/o R.Lalhmingthanga of Chanmari, Aizawl,'' an official statement said.

It further said that another 22 grams of heroin were seized from the illegal possession of Jonathan Biakthanpuia (20) s/o Zoremsiama of Chanmari West, Aizawl.

''Cases against the three accused registered at Champhai PS for further investigation on forward and backward linkages,'' the statement added.

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