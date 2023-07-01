In a successful operation, Assam Rifles (East) recovered 150 bags of illegal Areca nuts in the general area of Melbuk in Zokhawthar and 33 grams of heroin along with one worth Rs 1.07 crore on June 30.

The two separate operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

''During the operation, 150 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 33 gms of Heroin No 4, were recovered and one individual was apprehended total cost of recovered items was Rs 1,07,10,000 /-which was recovered in Gen Area Melbuk and Zote (Zote-Tiau River Road) on 30 Jun 2023,'' said an official statement.

It further said that the entire consignment recovered and apprehended individual has been handed over to the Customs department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings.

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