In another significant achievement in the ongoing battle against smuggling, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai recovered 512 bags of Areca nuts valued at Rs. 2.51 crore in the general area of Ruantlang Tiau River Road, Champhai, on February 7, 2024.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force based on specific intelligence.

The entire consignment, worth Rs. 2,51,65,000 (Rupees Two Crore fifty-one lakh and sixty-five thousand only), was seized and handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further legal proceedings.



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