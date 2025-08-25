Mizoram intensifies anti-drug drive along Myanmar border

As part of the Mizoram Government’s Special Drive on Drugs, senior police officials and Central YMA leaders on August 25 visited villages along the Myanmar border in Champhai district to strengthen awareness and vigilance against narcotics smuggling.

The team, led by Mizoram Police IGP H. Ramthlengliana, held meetings with local leaders at Tlangsam, Zote, Ngur and Bulfek villages. Similar awareness programmes will continue in Hnahlan, N. Diltlang, Khuangphah and Vaikhawtlang on Tuesday, followed by Sesih, Lianpui, Leisenzo, Vangchhia, Vaphai, Saikhumphai and Farkawn the next day.

From September 2025 onwards, the government plans to step up vigilance in all border villages to prevent drug inflow through the Tiau River route. The inspection team also includes Champhai Addl. SP Victor Zothansanga and Central YMA leaders.



Also Read: ZPM fields Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as candidate for Dampa by-poll