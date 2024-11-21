The International Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2024 will soar in Serchhip from December 9 to 13, bringing together top paragliding athletes from around the world. In preparation for this prestigious event, Serchhip District Commissioner (Bawrhsap), Pu Paul L. Khuma, convened a crucial meeting with various government departments, MASA Serchhip Hqrs officials, and other stakeholders to discuss the logistical arrangements.

Held at the DC Meeting Hall, the meeting focused on vital aspects such as the identification of the primary take-off point, which will be a one-way route, with a secondary contingency take-off managed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The Serchhip Traffic Police will ensure seamless traffic flow, while the Serchhip Police will oversee security and safety measures. Additionally, medical support will be provided by the 42nd Assam Rifles, BSF, and Assam Rifles along with NSS Govt. Serchhip College.

The championship will be hosted at Zawlpui Leilet, which will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region. The Horticulture Department will display local produce and handicrafts, while the Fisheries Department will highlight local fish farming practices. The PHE Department will ensure a steady supply of clean water and proper sanitation facilities throughout the event.

A free concert, hot air balloon rides, and other entertainment options are also part of the festival, which aims to promote Serchhip as a prime destination for both adventure sports and cultural tourism. With 60 pilots expected to participate from India and 13 other countries, the championship is set to be a major draw for both local and international tourists.

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