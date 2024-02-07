Lalngaihawmi, a visually impaired individual, created history in the Mizoram Civil Service by becoming its first visually impaired MCS officer, achieving this remarkable feat without any formal coaching.

She lost her vision due to retinitis pigmentosa, a condition affecting the retina, diagnosed when she was around 17 years old.

This had a profound impact on her mental state, leading her to lose hope and drop out of her studies for two years. However, she eventually returned, becoming a shining example of determination and tenacity.

Preparing for the MCS exam proved to be the most challenging and demanding endeavour she had ever undertaken. Being visually impaired, she had to adapt by converting study materials into audio format to listen to them, a process that was so stressful it brought her to tears many times.



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When asked about her message to the youth, she emphasized not fearing hardships as they are temporary, whereas success lasts longer.

Today, the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Office hosted an event to honour three candidates who successfully cleared the PwD Quota in the Mizoram Combined Competitive Examinations 2023 for the first time. The Mizoram Journalist Association (MJA), the Federation of Mizoram Disabled Organizations (FMDO), and the PwD Employees Association have been invited to participate. The three successful candidates in the competitive examinations are Lalngaihawmi (MCS), Lalremtluanga (MF&AS), and N. Vahneichhi (MIS).

It's noteworthy that the Mizoram government has reserved a minimum of 4% of jobs for individuals with disabilities. Many individuals have already secured government positions under the PwD quota for Groups A, B, C, and D. Currently, over 90 individuals are employed in government roles through this quota.