The first General Assembly of the newly formed ruling party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) took place today at Baptist Centre, Falkland, Aizawl. The party conducted a new leadership election during the event.

The following members were elected as ZPM leaders for the term 2024-2027:

President - Lalliansawta

Vice President - W. Chhuanawma, MLA

Treasurer - Lalchhuanthanga, MLA



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Approximately 4500 party delegates from various parts of Mizoram attended the meeting.

The Mizoram College Teachers Association (MCTA) oversaw the election process.

Pu Lalduhoma, CM, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are very pleased that many people have prayed for us. There are many candidates in the party leadership election, and this is very normal because, in a democracy, people have the right to choose who will be their leader. The newly elected leaders are urged to lead the party well."

The function was chaired by Pu Lalliansawta, the President. Lalduhoma, Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, corporators, and councillors were present.