India's ace hockey player, Lalremsiami Hmar, etched her name in history by marking her 150th appearance for the national team during a commanding 13-0 victory over Thailand in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on November 14, 2024. At just 24 years old, the Mizo forward has become an instrumental figure in India’s dominance on the international stage.

The Indian women's hockey team’s victory was highlighted by Hmar’s stellar performance, where she scored two of the 13 goals, further cementing her status as one of the team’s key players. This win follows their previous victories in the tournament against South Korea (3-2) and Malaysia (4-0), showcasing India’s growing strength in women’s hockey.

Hmar’s remarkable journey, which includes a tally of 40 goals in her international career, has been marked by dedication and resilience. With this milestone, she has not only secured her place as one of India’s finest hockey talents but has also contributed significantly to the team’s success on the global stage.

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