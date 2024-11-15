In a bid to strengthen tribal communities and promote sustainable development in rural areas, the central government’s flagship scheme, PM Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJ-GUA), was launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7:00 AM today. The scheme was then officially inaugurated in Mamit District by Additional Deputy Commissioner Carolyn L.B. Khiangte at the DC Conference Hall.

Carolyn L.B. Khiangte highlighted the significance of the scheme, emphasizing that it aims to uplift underserved tribal communities and foster equitable growth in the region. "The initiative will cater to the unique needs of underprivileged tribal villages, providing them with sustainable development opportunities. It will also integrate existing programs, ensuring that no village is left behind," she said during the inaugural event.

The scheme will be rolled out in three key blocks of Mamit District—Reiek, W. Phaileng, and Zawlnuam—covering a total of 47 villages. The implementation will span five years, from 2024 to 2028, ensuring long-term developmental benefits for the tribal populations.

SDO (Sadar) Lalnunfela Chawngthu also announced that awareness programs and implementation activities under the scheme will be carried out from November 15 to 26, 2024.

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