Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with other parts of the neighbouring states.

Few damages were caused to buildings in and around National Highway-6 with another building collapsing earlier this morning at around 3 am which was in the process of collapsing since a landslide that occurred on June 16 this year.

Torrential rains have aggravated conditions leading to multiple landslides in the state.

Meanwhile, National Higway-6 has been blocked with district administration directing commuters to avoid using the route while detouring towards Airport road.

It needs mention here, Mizoram along with other northeastern states have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued Yellow and Orange alert for few districts of the states.

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