Ahead of the assembly polls in Mizoram, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police led to the recovery and seizure of a large number of explosives including 5,800 detonators and 11,200 metres of codex wire near Chhuurlung in Mizoram's Siaha district, a paramilitary statement said on October 22.

The recovery of warlike stores was made in Siaha-Chakhang road in the state's Siaha area, the official said.

The seized items have been handed over to Siaha police station for further legal procedures, it said.

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