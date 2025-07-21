Mizoram launches ‘Mizo DiasporaHub’ to strengthen global ethnic ties

In a bid to strengthen global ethnic connections, the Government of Mizoram on Monday launched the Mizo DiasporaHub, a comprehensive digital platform designed to connect and coordinate with Mizo communities residing across the world.

The portal, jointly developed by the Mizo Diaspora Cell under the Chief Minister’s Office and local tech firm LushAITech, was formally launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The launch comes at a time when migration among Mizos, particularly from neighbouring Myanmar and other parts of India, continues to grow due to political instability and economic reasons.

Speaking at the launch event, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of fostering strong and sustained engagement with the global Mizo community. He urged all Mizo welfare associations and diaspora groups to register on the platform and utilize its features to strengthen communication, coordination, and support among themselves and with the state government.



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“The Mizo Diaspora Cell will act as the central link between the government and Mizos abroad,” the Chief Minister said. “Our government is committed to supporting any Mizo facing difficulties abroad. This platform is not only a symbol of unity but also a functional tool to ensure collective welfare and timely intervention.”

The platform enables diaspora associations to communicate with one another, access support tools, and coordinate relief and advocacy efforts. Officials said it will be instrumental in responding to emergencies, maintaining cultural ties, and extending government assistance when necessary.

Vanlaldina, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Mizo Diaspora Cell, noted that the cell was initially formed on 11 June 2023 to track and respond to challenges faced by Mizos living abroad. He said the Mizo DiasporaHub now offers a scalable framework to expand this mandate.

The portal is currently open for registration by Mizo welfare associations. Individual registration for members of the diaspora will be introduced in the next phase.