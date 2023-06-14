The representatives of the Meitei community in Mizoram meet Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan on June 14.

In their meeting with the Governor, the leaders of the Meitei Community in Mizoram, first expressed their sincere gratitude to YMA, students' leaders, and the civil societies for understanding and being supportive of their community in the state.

They also stated their anguish and sadness at the unfortunate situation in the state of Manipur.

They appealed for calmness and the urgent intervention of the high authorities to find a way for meaningful solutions through dialogues and peaceful negotiations.

Also Read: Mizoram: NGO Coordination Committee to organize solidarity gathering in support of tribals in Manipur

To expedite the creation of calmness in the state of Manipur, they made an appeal to the President of India by Memorandum through Governor.

In a meeting held on June 12, the NGO Coordination Committee agreed to organize a solidarity gathering to support tribals in Manipur.

According to the NGO Coordination Committee, the Solidarity Gathering will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, outside the Governor's residence "Raj Bhawan". They call on all the Mizos to support the cause.

The coordination committee is a joint committee of the apex NGOs like - Central Young Mizo Association, Mizoram Upa Pawl, Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Mizo Students Union.