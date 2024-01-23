On January 23, 2024, a Myanmar Army aircraft met with a tragic accident at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport, leading to the closure of the airport and the cancellation of at least five flights.

The aircraft, which was carrying 14 individuals including the pilot, veered off the runway during landing and crash-landed.

This incident resulted in injuries to eight people who were then admitted to Lengpui Hospital for treatment.

The mishap occurred as the aircraft arrived to retrieve Myanmar Army personnel who had recently entered India.

Prior to the crash, on the previous day, 184 Myanmarese soldiers had been repatriated, and the crashed plane intended to transport the remaining 92 soldiers back to Myanmar.



Also Read: Myanmar military plane meets with accident after landing at Lengpui airport in Mizoram, 8 injured

Meanwhile, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the Myanmar military plane crash, said a Mizoram govt official.

Civil Aviation officials informed that the airport is closed for today due to the incident. Flight inbound and out are cancelled, however, normal flight and helicopter service will resume from tomorrow.

Among the cancelled flights are three Alliance Air flights and two Indigo flights.

Lengpui Airport, known for its challenging 2,500-meter-long tabletop runway, is the only airport in Mizoram and serves as a crucial link between the state and the rest of India. It is located near Aizawl and is the first large airport in the country to be constructed by a state government. The airport has been instrumental in boosting tourism and providing connectivity to the region.

The closure of the airport following the crash has disrupted travel plans and emphasized the need for stringent safety measures at this critical transportation hub in Mizoram.