A Myanmar military plane met with an accident on January 23 after landing at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram.

As per sources, the military plane came from Myanmar to airlift the soldiers which had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Mizoram last week.

Sources further state that the pilot overshot leading to the accident due to which 8 out of the 13 crew members onboard the plane were injured.

The Myanmar military plane touched down at Lengpui Airport near Aizawl, Mizoram, to airlift 184 Myanmar Army personnel who had previously sought refuge in the region. These soldiers had fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, escaping clashes with Arakan Army militants.

The evacuation of these soldiers was conducted in two batches, including their arms, following negotiations between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Myanmar military junta.

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