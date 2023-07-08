Buddha Dhan Chakma, the lone BJP legislator in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly, announced his intention to retire from active politics after his current Assembly term ends.

Since 2008, the former minister has won four elections: twice as MLA and twice as a member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).



"I have decided to retire from active politics as I have attained 50 years. I want to concentrate on my family and other social duties. I also want to give opportunities to more energetic youngsters," Chakma told the media.



Chakma, a doctor by profession, stated that he would restart his medical practice as well as work in education.



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Although he has not ruled out leaving the saffron party, Chakma has stated that he will step down as president of the BJP Chakma district.



"I have requested our leader to relieve me of my post. However, I will continue to remain in the party (BJP)," he said.



Elections to the 40-member state assembly are due later this year.



Chakma entered active politics in 2008, running for the CADC from the Borapansury-II seat on a Congress ticket before being admitted as an executive member.



He was re-elected to the same position in 2013 and served as the CADC's top executive member for a brief time before successfully contesting the assembly elections on a Congress ticket the following year.



He was appointed minister of fisheries and sericulture in the previous Congress administration led by then-chief minister Lal Thanhawla.



Chakma, on the other hand, resigned as a state minister in protest at the denial of medical seats to Chakma students as a result of an agitation launched in 2017 by the state's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZ).



Chakma left Congress and joined the BJP before the 2018 legislative elections. He ran in the elections to become the first BJP candidate to win.