The Lunglei District Anti-Tobacco Squad (ATS) took decisive action on Friday conducting a surprise inspection at the bustling Sobji Bazar and surrounding areas to enforce the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The operation led to the seizure of over 100 grams of cigarettes and various other tobacco items, highlighting the squad’s commitment to ensuring a smoke-free environment in public spaces.

The squad apprehended eleven individuals for violating Section 4 of COTPA, which prohibits smoking in public places, including auditoriums, hospitals, railway stations, and government offices, among other areas where public gatherings occur. Section 21(1) of the Act mandates fines for non-compliance, allowing for penalties up to ₹200 per violation. The Lunglei ATS imposed a cumulative fine of ₹1,050 on the offenders, reinforcing the government’s commitment to public health and adherence to anti-tobacco regulations.

“Protecting public spaces from the dangers of second-hand smoke is our top priority,” said a representative from Lunglei ATS. “We will continue such inspections regularly to promote a healthier environment and prevent the hazards associated with tobacco.”

Also Read: Mizoram government announces committees to review employee service