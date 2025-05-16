The 17th Digital Transformation Conclave was officially opened today by Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Pu Lalduhoma, at the Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall.

The event, a collaboration between the Department of ICT, Government of Mizoram, GovConnect, Google Cloud and Ilouge Media, was attended by government officials, technology experts, and stakeholders. Dr. Vanlalthlana, Minister for ICT was the guest of honour.

In his opening speech, Chief Minister Lalduhoma stressed the importance of making digital services affordable and accessible to everyone. He said that digital governance helps citizens and the government save time and money. The Chief Minister highlighted several important digital projects already launched in Mizoram.

These include the Mizoram State Public Grievances Redressal & Monitoring System, Kai Apps, the RAMP portal for MSME support, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dashboard that tracks progress in all villages, the MPLAN State Project Monitoring Dashboard, the e-RAM platform for online tax and revenue services, the online Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, and Aizawl Civil Hospital’s online OPD registration.

The Chief Minister also mentioned upcoming initiatives like government e-offices and said Mizoram’s digital cooperation with other parts of India will continue to bring growth and benefits to the people. He thanked everyone who contributed to these efforts and took part in the conclave.



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Addressing concerns about cybersecurity, the Chief Minister spoke about the recent hacking incident involving a Mizoram government website. He assured the public that the site had been quickly restored and called on all users, especially those managing official websites, to be careful and aware of cybersecurity risks.

ICT Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana also spoke at the event. He praised the organisers and spoke about the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world. He said AI is now essential not only for businesses but also for families worried about safety. Dr. Vanlalthlana called for stronger, inclusive internet services and secure cloud storage to make sure everyone can access digital tools safely.

He said that digital development is a key part of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and is very important for Mizoram’s future growth.

The conclave featured talks and presentations from senior officials and experts, including Chief Secretary Pu Khilli Ram Meena, Director General of Police Pu Anil Shukla, Joint Secretary Pu Mahaveer Singhvi from the Ministry of External Affairs, Additional Secretary Pu Puneet Yadav from the Department of Administrative Reforms, and Google Cloud’s Head for State Governments and PSUs, Pu Lokesh Lohiya.

The event was chaired by Secretary of ICT, Pu Amit Sharma, who thanked all participants. Pu Fahim Hag, Co-Founder & Director of Alliance, Ilouge Media, explained why the conclave was organised.