In a significant move to address ongoing issues related to ration card distribution in Mizoram, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova made a visit to the Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) housing in Aizawl's Edenthar locality on Saturday, August 17.

The Minister's visit centered on concerns raised by residents who, despite qualifying for government assistance, remain without the essential blue and yellow ration cards—specifically the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) cards—under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

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During his interaction with the residents, Minister Lalchhanzova expressed his dismay that many BSUP residents are still holding white, or non-NFSA, ration cards. This classification prevents them from accessing subsidized rice, a critical component of food security for low-income families. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive their due entitlements and reassured the community that measures are being put in place to deliver ration supplies closer to their homes to alleviate the burden.

Furthermore, the Minister outlined ongoing efforts by his department to reassess and reorganize the distribution of AAY and PHH ration cards within the municipal area. This restructuring will see a reallocation of ration cards, with certain AAY and PHH beneficiaries being shifted to the non-NFSA category based on their income levels. The initiative aims to ensure that the distribution of ration cards accurately reflects the current economic status of residents, thereby making food subsidies more accessible to those who need them the most.

Minister Lalchhanzova's visit marks a proactive step towards rectifying the disparities in ration card distribution, a move that could have far-reaching implications for food security in Aizawl’s urban poor communities.