The celebrations of Chapchar Kut began in all parts of Mizoram with much zeal and gaiety among the community people on March 3.

The celebrations were done in the most grandiose manner after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid outbreak.

Chapchar Kut is celebrated in March every year and it is the most important and biggest festival of the Mizo people.

The festival is celebrated after the completion of the Jhum cultivation. Jhum cultivation is the most arduous task which involves clearing the land for fruitful cultivation.

People of all age groups thronged on the first day of the festival that was held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground and took part in the cultural fervor of the event.

Chapchar Kut festival also witnessed the participation of G20 delegates. Chief Minister Zoramthanga while addressing the people, urged the Mizos around the world to form unification to truly justify the theme of ‘Zofate inpumkhatna’ (Unification of the Zo people).

Chief Minister Zoramthanga further appreciated the ambassadors of G20 for taking a part in the celebrations of the most important festival of the Mizos. He also invited them to visit them again in the coming years. 90 branches of the YMA performed the Cheraw Kan or bamboo dance which made it a magnificent sight to be witnessed.

The custom of stuffing boiled eggs into each other’s mouths was also witnessed in the festival. This pre-Christian tradition is known as “Chhawnghnawh”.

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