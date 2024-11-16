The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the biggest student body of the State- has called on the Mizoram Government to ensure protection for Meiteis residing in Mizoram; and advised the Meiteis to take precautions for their safety.

The student body on Saturday held an emergency meeting where they issued the advisory out of concern about the possibility of heightened tension flowing the ongoing sorrow and anger among the public in Mizoram, stating that the Government of Mizoram should take proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of Meiteis residing in the state.

The student body has also demanded the Central Government to provide for the safety and protection of Mizo students in Imphal; adding that they no longer have faith in the Manipur government to provide safety for their safety.

They firmly stated that if no action is taken and any harm is done to the Mizo students, MZP will hold both the state and central governments accountable and will treat the matter with utmost seriousness.



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The MZP strongly condemned the delay in conducting post-mortem examinations and the efforts by the Governments of India and Manipur to transport the deceased via helicopter against the wishes of the Zo people; and stated that this act prevented many from paying their final respects to these fallen heroes, deepening the collective grief and resentment of the Zo community.

Furthermore, the student body stated that the people of Mizoram cannot stand detached from the suffering of their Zo brethren in Manipur and that unless the Government of Manipur can control the barbaric actions of Meitei extremists, we demand that the central government transfer the seats allotted to Mizoram students in science and technical institutions in Imphal to institutions outside Manipur.

The MZP stated that they monitor developments in Manipur closely and stands in unwavering solidarity with the Zo people, sharing in their grief and sorrow during this difficult time.