MLA Baryl Vanneihsangi on Friday who was the chief guest at a function organized by the Indian Christian Women's Movement, Mizoram Unit (ICWM) expressed her concern over the growing number of domestic violence cases in Aizawl.

Speaking a the function, Baryl Vanneihsangi said that women who suffer from domestic violence is increasing in Aizawl.

Today's theme - Women's inclusion, trust and development is evident in Mizoram politics. Equality is not only about physical and physical equality but also about equality of skills. Gender Equality 2030 is one of the goals of the United Nations Sustainable Goals. Women should be included in sustainable development programmes.

Women are half of the world's population and if they are neglected, successful development will never be achieved. If they are trusted and included, they will change the whole world for the better. he said.



Also Read: Mizoram makes history, Baryl Vanneihsangi assumes control of assembly session

Baryl Vanneihsangi said that women's rights are being protected in the country. Women's rights are being protected in the country He said that parents should change their attitude towards their daughters. He said that parents should change their attitude towards their daughters. The Government has introduced Gender Budgeting, which has given us a bright future and is an important step for women, he said.

The program was chaired by Maria Hmangaihzuali, President of ICWM. ICWM is an association of all Christian women in India and is not affiliated with any church. The aim of the organization is to promote equality in church and society, women's rights and women's potential.