The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has expelled two of its senior leaders, including the former minister and sitting MLA K Beichhua, for "breach of discipline" and "anti-party activities".

MNF general secretary T Liansiama said Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N Viakhu were shown the door on January 25 after they were found to have been working against the party's interests.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga's ministry in December last year.

Sources in the party said the chief minister and MNF president Zoramthanga had asked him to quit the ministry. Since then, Beichhua continued as a legislator. Viakhu helms the autonomous council, backed by the BJP.

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Expressing disappointment over his expulsion, Beichhua said that the party should have issued a show-cause notice to him seeking an explanation.

"I came to know about the matter as I was travelling. I am not sure what action of mine violated the party constitution or went against its interests," he told the media.

The legislator, however, refused to comment when asked if he was joining any other party.

Earlier in December 2022, four ministers were sworn in as cabinet ministers in a swearing-in-ceremony held at the Circular Lawn of the Raj Bhawan.

Pu K. Lalrinliana, Pu Lalchhandama Ralte and Pu Lalruatkima were elevated as Cabinet Ministers from Ministers of State and will continue to hold their current ministerial portfolios.

Pu Lalrinawma who recently resigned as Deputy Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly is the only new face in the Council of Ministers and has been allocated the ministerial portfolios of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Excise & Narcotics, Sericulture, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments.