The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the BJP, and the opposition Congress continued their frantic campaign for the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) elections in Mizoram on Thursday.

The MADC elections in the Siaha district are crucial for both the ruling and opposition parties ahead of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly elections next year. The Congress has taken control of the politically significant tribal autonomous body.

The election for the 25-member Mara council in south Mizoram's Siaha district will take place on May 5.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the state's ruling party, is running for all 25 seats. The BJP, which controls the council, has named candidates for 24 seats, while the Congress has named candidates for 23.

The state's main opposition party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), is making its MADC electoral debut, contesting eight seats.

Given the work done by the state government for the people, the MNF expressed confidence that it would win the elections.

In total, 42,326 people are eligible to vote in the council district, with 21,960 of them being women. In the most recent elections, held in May 2017, the Congress won 17 of the 25-member council.

The MADC is one of Mizoram's three tribal autonomous district councils, located on the state's southern border with Myanmar.