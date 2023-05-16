The Special Judge, Aizawl (Mizoram) has sentenced Dr N Pallai, then Mission Director, National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), Aizawl to undergo four years of Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 24 Lakh and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, then Executive Engineer, PWD, Government of Mizoram to undergo one-year Imprisonment with fine of Rs 6 lakh.



CBI had registered a case on 31.01.2014 on the request of the Mizoram Government against the accused on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs.5.74 crore(approx) for the upgradation of Civil Hospital, Aizawl (Mizoram).

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During the investigation, it was found that Dr N Pallai, then Mission Director, National Rural Health Mission, Aizawl and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, then Executive Engineer, PWD, Mizoram had misappropriated a sum of Rs 29,48,819/-. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on 30.09.2015 against both the accused in the Court of Special Judge, Aizawl for causing a loss of Rs.29,48,819/-.



The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.