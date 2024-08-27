The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday criticised Speaker of the House Lalbiakzama for spending an exorbitant amount for the renovation of the Speaker’s bungalow.

MNF Media & Publicity Department Secretary Lallenmawia Jongte stated that the RTI Act reply of the Mizoram PWD Building Division stated that Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama spent Rs 23,40,000 for the renovation of his bungalow - Rs 8,40,000 for the building renovation and Rs 15 lakhs for the refurbishing of furniture.

Jongte stated that Rs 8,40,000 for the renovation of the building as Rs 4,78,401 for interior painting; Rs 1,95,513 for exterior painting; Rs 98,118 for veranda ceiling work and Rs 67,968 for petty and sanitary works.

He added that Rs 15 lakhs were spent on the purchase of furniture and home appliances including king-size beds, dining tables, chests, tables, showcases, almirahs etc.



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The MNF criticised the ZPM for failing to act as they had promised the voters during their campaign. Jongte said, “The Chief Minister, at his first press conference after winning the Assembly election said that he does not support spending exorbitant amount for the renovation of their banglas.”

“It is most unfortunate that the Speaker spent over 23 lakhs for the renovation of his Bangla while the party has called for austerity measures and had declared a year of consolidation. We also know that other Ministers and MLAs are also renovating their bungalow,” he added.

The MNF stated that it is most unfortunate that the ZPM party spends enormous funds for their Ministers and MLAs while the state is burdened with bad roads which cannot be maintained due to lack of funds.