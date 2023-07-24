Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 24 said that neither the state government nor the MNF is afraid of the NDA government at the centre.

Zoramthanga, who is also the chairman of the Mizo National Front (MNF), asserted that although the saffron party is an ally of the MNF that doesn't mean the MNF will subscribe to the policies and objects of the NDA government.

"Though we are with the NDA we do not subscribe to the policies and objects of the NDA. Political parties in India are forming alliances in the name of BJP-led NDA or Congress-led INDIA, and MNF is an alliance partner of the NDA," CM Zoramthanga said while addressing party workers at Hnam Run (MNF party office) in Aizawl.

Further reacting to the allegations that the MNF party is afraid of the BJP, the Mizoram CM said that the BJP-led central government instructed the Mizoram government to push back all the refugees from Myanmar, but the state government refused to do so.



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"I announced in the assembly that we will not deport them (Myanmar refugees), but will rather give them shelter and food. The MNF and the BJP work together for development, but will not advocate whatever they (BJP) say," he added.

Earlier on July 4, Zoramthanga wrote to the Law Commission of India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the interest of ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular.

Zoramthanga said that his party believes that UCC is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and their customary laws that are protected by the Art 371(G) of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister further added that the MNF supports the policies and programmes of the NDA government at the Centre as long as those are found to be beneficial for the public at large and particularly for the ethnic minorities in the country.