The coalition between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) (HPC[R]) has emerged victorious in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, securing seven out of the twelve available seats. This decisive victory positions the coalition to form the next council, replacing the incumbent Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-HPC alliance.

The MNF-HPC(R) coalition’s triumph marks a significant realignment in Mizoram’s political landscape, as the region in the state’s northeast, predominantly Hmar, witnessed a notable change in governance. The coalition has already submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl, Lalhriatpuia, requesting official authorization to establish the new council. This formal request comes after the coalition decisively outpaced the ruling ZPM-HPC alliance in the polls.

The Sinlung Hills Council, established as part of the peace accord in 2018, governs a region that encompasses 31 villages spread across the districts of Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual. The recent election results signal a shift in local political dynamics, with the Congress securing one seat, while the BJP failed to make any significant inroads, securing no seats in the election.

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