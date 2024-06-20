The Mizo National Front corporators on Thursday held a Press Conference at the Office of Aizawl Mayor, Lalrinenga Sailo where they refutted claims of the Opposition Corporators- comprising of the Zoram People’s Movement and the Congress- of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation during a Press Conference they held on June 10, 2024.

Aizawl Mayor Lalrinenga Sailo stated that it is most unfortunate that the opposition Corporators falsely accused the administration of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation to the public, adding that since the MNF seems likely to win the By-election for the AMC Ward XIX, it is just a tactic used by the opposition corporators to mislead the masses.

Sailo also refuted the allegation of the opposition Corporators that the Board of Corporations never finished the job passed in the House, and said that only a few ward funds could not be released on time due to delay of funds from the Centre by the State government.

The Mayor further added that the Board of Corporations never decided that property taxes should be distributed through the corporators, rather that all ward funds are distributed equally among corporators which are then used for the public in discussion with the local councils within each ward.

Regarding the Property tax, the Mayor stated that property tax collected during 2023-2024 is Rs. 600 lakhs, and out of that Rs. 480 lakhs (80%) has been fruitfully utilized for the public; and that Rs. 285 lakhs from Rs. 480 lakhs has been equally distributed among all corporators, with each corporator getting Rs. 15 lakhs.



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Regarding the opposition’s query about the utilization of Rs. 1.95 crore collected as property tax, the Mayor asserted that the utilization was recorded/highlighted in the revised estimate.

On June 10, the opposition corporators had also alleged that the MNF-led AMC awarded minor contract works worth over Rs. 30.92 crore to MNF party workers between 2021 and 2024, which they said resulted in the lack of assets creation within the municipal area. The Mayor refuted this stating that the amount mentioned by the opposition corporators equals to around 100 lakhs per year, and he further added that if the fund is equally distributed among the 85 local councils (LC) within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, each LC will receive around Rs. 12 lakhs. The Mayor stated that with that amount and the requirement to develop each Local Council, all funds cannot necessarily be utilized for creation of big assets.

Regarding the opposition corporators' allegations of an incinerator which fails to function as claimed, Aizawl Mayor stated that it was bought by the State fund for Rs. 2.74 crore and is currently undergoing a trial run. He added that a sum of Rs. 26,07,800 is still left to be paid, which will only be done after the company finishes its repair for the incinerator to burn 10 tons of waste within 24 hours.

The opposition corporators had also accused the MNF-led AMC administration of delaying office work in issuing house construction permits, shop licenses and other important works dealt with by the AMC, but Sailo stated that this is not the case as the Aizawl Municipal Corporation administration is understaffed.

The Mayor highlighted that AMC has only nine officers and three enforcement inspectors; with 24 gazetted posts lying vacant. He added that only 43% of the technical sanctioned posts had been filled.