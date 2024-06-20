Mizoram Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma chaired a crucial coordination meeting to ensure smooth preparations for the Inter-Ministerial Central Team's upcoming on-site inspections of disaster-affected areas following Cyclone Remal.

During the meeting, Dr. Sharma detailed the itinerary and specific requirements for the high-level team from the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Road Transportation & Highways, and Rural Development, which will be led by a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Central Team is scheduled to arrive on June 22 and will conduct inspections and meet with Mizoram government officials over the course of three to four days.

Senior officials from various departments, including Home, Finance, PWD, P&E, and School Education, participated in the meeting to ensure comprehensive coordination and readiness for the team's visit. This inspection aims to assess the impact of Cyclone Remal and facilitate the necessary relief and rehabilitation efforts.

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