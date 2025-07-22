Mizoram: MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo passes away at 65 in Delhi

Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday, family sources confirmed. He was 65.

Sailo, who represented the Dampa constituency in Mizoram’s Mamit district, had been battling multiple ailments, including scrub typhus. He was flown to New Delhi on June 29 after suffering from a high fever and was undergoing treatment at Max Superspecialty Hospital.

Though his condition initially improved, his health deteriorated on Sunday and he was placed on ventilator support. He passed away the following day. His body is expected to be brought back to Aizawl on Tuesday.

Born in 1960, Sailo joined the Mizo National Front during its underground years, when the party led a two-decade-long secessionist movement from 1966 to 1986. He later entered mainstream politics and successfully contested the 2018 Assembly elections from Dampa, defeating Congress candidate Lalrobiaka by 1,657 votes. He retained the seat in the 2023 Assembly polls.



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Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed deep condolences over Sailo’s demise.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Pu Lalrintluanga Sailo. His dedicated contributions and tireless service to the state of Mizoram and its people will be fondly remembered,” the Governor said in a social media post.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma described Sailo as a hardworking leader, skilled orator, and effective debater. He said he had directed the Mizoram House in Delhi to provide all necessary assistance to Sailo’s wife and children in bringing his body home.

The passing of Sailo marks a significant loss to the political landscape of Mizoram, especially for the MNF, where he was regarded as a committed and respected leader.