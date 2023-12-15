Mizoram Governor dissolved the MNF Flagship Socio Economic Development Programme (SEDP) today in response to the new CM Lalduhoma's announcement during his first press conference on December 8 following the induction of the new government.



An order saying that, in the interest of public service, the Governor of Mizoram is pleased to dissolve the following 15 boards under SEDP with effect from December 5, 2023.



The previous Mizo Nation Front government launched the state’s flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), to provide direct monetary assistance to 60,000 household families.



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The SEDP boards that the Governor dissolved are as follows:

1 Bamboo Link Road Board

2. Bamboo Development Board

3. Rubber &Allied Crops Development Board

4. Horticulture Development Board

5. Veterinary and Sericulture Board

6. Social Rehabilitation Board

7. Health & Family Welfare Board

8. Road & Infrastructure Development Board

9. Land Revenue and Survey Board

10. Manpower Development Board

11. Sports, Youth Affairs, ICT, and Tourism Board

12. Commerce & Industrial Development Board

13. Human Resources Development Board

14. Higher and Technical Education Board.

15. Agriculture Development Board