Mizoram: MNF retains Dampa seat as R Lalthangliana wins bypoll by 562 votes

The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district, with its candidate R Lalthangliana defeating Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by 562 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, accounting for 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. His closest rival, Vanlalsailova, received 6,419 votes, or 36.61 per cent. Congress candidate John Rotluangalian came third with 2,394 votes, while BJP nominee Lalhmingthanga finished fourth with 1,541 votes. People's Conference Party candidate K Zahmingthanga polled 50 votes.

Lalthangliana previously served as a cabinet minister handling portfolios such as health and commerce and industries in the former MNF government led by Zoramthanga.

The bypoll, held on November 11, saw a voter turnout of 83.07 per cent, with 20,888 electors casting their votes. The Dampa seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

In the 2023 assembly elections, Sailo had defeated Vanlalsailova by a slimmer margin of 292 votes.



Also Read: Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize Meth worth Rs 45 crore in Saitual district