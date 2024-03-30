Mizoram lost one of its famous and favourite singers, Vanlalhlupuii on Saturday. She passed away due to terminal kidney disease.

Vanhlupuii was the daughter of one of Mizoram’s most famous poets and composers Vankhama and Laldengi. She was born on July 2, 1946, at Dawrpui Veng among 14 children. She married Lalthuama and has three children and six grandchildren.

Vanhlupuii's first public performance was in 1952 when she was just five years old when she performed at to the UMFO (United Mizo Freedom Organisation) Day celebration.

Though she had no formal training in music, she performed at many public events under the guidance of her father Vankhama.



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She sang mostly English and Mizo songs and formed a band called "The Beginners" with her brothers and friends.



Vanhlupuii is the only top-grade artist of All India Radio from Mizoram and one among the three in the NorthEast. She has recorded 200 songs. She was also one of the first individuals to record a 45RPM Phonagraph record at Guahati and performed at Calcutta, Digboi, Pune, Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore and Madras; as well as in in Utrecht, Holland at the Seventh Day Adventist Church conference.



Among the many accolades she received was the Jyoty Prasad Agarwal Award for North East Outstanding Artist Award in 1978.