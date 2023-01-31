Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on January 30 appealed to the Centre to allow the entry of asylum seekers from Bangladesh into Mizoram.

During a meeting of all party leaders on January 30, Vanlalvena said that refugees, who fled their homes in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) due to a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group by the Bangladesh army, be allowed to enter and take shelter India on humanitarian grounds.

''Several Bangladeshi refugees are prevented from entering India and pushed back from the border by BSF,'' he told during a meeting held in view of the budget session.

He also urged the centre that the security forces should be directed to allow the refugees to enter Mizoram.

The MP also stated that the armed conflict between the Bangladesh army and Kuki-Chin-National Army (KNA), an ethnic insurgent group that demands a separate state, is still going on and both sides also had a gunfight recently.

He further pointed out that thousands of refugees from Myanmar have also been taking shelter in Mizoram since the Myanmar military junta seized power through a coup in February 2021.

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