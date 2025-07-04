Mizoram MP voices concern over decline in IAS, IPS aspirants from state

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha on Friday expressed deep concern over the declining number of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers from the state, urging students to take up the challenge of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised by Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) — the apex students' body in the state — for gold medalists in the recent Mizoram University undergraduate results, the MP noted that Mizoram has not produced any central civil service officers in recent years.

"It is disheartening to see that no student from Mizoram has cleared the UPSC exams in recent years," Vanlalhmangaiha said, adding that the last IAS officer from the state was Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, who cleared the exam in 2014.



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He encouraged students to prepare rigorously and revive Mizoram’s reputation in producing all-India service officers. He also assured his full support to promising aspirants, saying, “I am always accessible to help students who aim to serve the country through the civil services.”

Vanlalhmangaiha further emphasized that students have a crucial role to play in leading the state, and urged them to step up and represent Mizoram at the national level through dedication and perseverance.

According to officials, since 2014, no student from Mizoram has cleared the UPSC to join the IAS, IPS, or IFS, marking a significant gap in representation at the central administrative level.