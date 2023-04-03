The first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) election result was declared on April 3, and the Zoram Peoples Movement swept all 11 wards in the election while the state ruling party, the Mizo National Front, did not get a single seat.

Other national parties, Congress and BJP, also did not get any single seat.

The first-ever civic poll under the newly set-up Lunglei Municipal Council was held on March 29, 2023. The council has 11 wards across Lunglei District.

Also Read: Mizoram: Over 74 per cent voter turnout recorded in Lunglei Municipal Council polls

There are 42 candidates for the election, including four wards reserved for women.

Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the first Lunglei Municipal Council polls.

Altogether, there were 40,548 electorates, including 21,245 female voters, in the LMC. "The voter turnout was recorded at 74.26 per cent after polling ended peacefully at 4 pm," the official said.

At least 165 polling officials and 158 policemen were deployed for the local body elections. Forty-two candidates were in the fray for the LMC polls.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition parties - Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress - fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP contested in nine.