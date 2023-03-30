Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the first Lunglei Municipal Council polls that ended peacefully on Wednesday.

Altogether, there were 40,548 electorates, including 21,245 female voters, in the LMC. "The voter turnout was recorded at 74.26 per cent after polling ended peacefully at 4 pm," the official said.

Polling to the 11-member civic body began at 7 am. At least 165 polling officials and 158 policemen were deployed for the local body elections. Forty-two candidates were in the fray for the LMC polls.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition parties - Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress - fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP contested in nine.

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The counting of votes will be held on April 3.

The State Election Commission (SEC) in Mizoram on March 24 announced that polls for 99 Village Councils (VCs) within Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha district will be held on April 18.

As per reports, voting will be done for 492 seats out of the 591 seats and one seat in 99 VCs are reserved for women.

''In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 and Rule 37 of the Mara Autonomous District Council (Election to Village Councils) Rules, 2014 read with Section 3 of the Mara Autonomous District(Village Councils) Act, 1974 as amended, the State Election Commission hereby calls upon 99 (Ninety Nine) Village Council Constituencies under Mara Autonomous District Council to elect Members to the Village Councils on 18th April 2023,'' an official statement said.