Mizoram Police on April 11 arrested a Myanmar national with 1.117 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 5 crore in the state's Champhai district, said officials.

The arrested person was identified as 34-year-old Ginsuanlang.

''Big haul of #Heroin recovered from a Myanmarese national in #Champhai in our #WarOnDrugs. Early this morning, #CID(SB) team recovered 1.117 Kgs (100 soap cases) of heroin, valued ₹5.585 Crores in the international market from the possession of Ginsuanlang (34) s/o Nangsianpau,'' the police tweeted.

Big haul of #Heroin recovered from a Myanmarese national in #Champhai in our #WarOnDrugs. Early this morning, #CID(SB) team recovered 1.117 Kgs (100 soap cases) of heroin, valued ₹5.585 Crores in international market from the possession of Ginsuanlang (34) s/o Nangsianpau pic.twitter.com/99LnaPQq6O — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) April 11, 2023

As per the police, the accused along with the seized items handed over to Champhai Police Station for further investigation.

On March 30, the Assam Rifles recovered 235 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.525 crore at Melbuk Refugee camp in Zokhawthar of Champhai district in Mizoram.

As per reports, the foreign cigarettes were seized by a team comprising of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force

The foreign cigarettes were dumped in the general area of the Melbuk refugee camp in Zokhawthar near the border between India and Myanmar.

Later, the seized shipment was later given to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal action.

Mizoram's ongoing illegal merchandise smuggling is a major concern and in a bid to stop this, the -- Sentinel of the Northeast -- Assam Rifles, have launched such operations against smuggling in Mizoram with success.

Also read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore at Champhai refugee camp