Assam Rifles personnel have recovered 1.3 kg of heroin worth Rs 9.6 crore and arrested a Myanmar national for possessing the contraband in Mizoram's Champai district, an official of the paramilitary forces said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the security forces carried out a search operation in the district's Zokhawthar village, located near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, on Tuesday, and arrested the smuggler after seizing the contraband from his possession, the official said.

They recovered the drug from 100 soap boxes and arrested the 35-year-old Myanmar national, the Assam Rifles official said, adding that the man smuggled the contraband into India from the neighbouring country.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize heroin worth Rs 6.55 crore in Champhai district

On the otherhand, Assam Rifles in Mizoram confiscated heroin valued at Rs 6.55 crore in the district of Champhai.

The seizure was part of a larger crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Rifles in a post wrote, "Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 936 grams worth Rupees 6.55 Crores and apprehended an individual in general area Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram in two separate operations on 03 - 04 March 2024.