One of the two Myanmar nationals who escaped from Serchhip district prison have been recaptured by Mizoram police on Sunday night.

According to officials from the Prison Department, Lalnunnema (31) a resident of Thantlang, Myanmar was recaptured near Vanchengte village after he met with an accident near a cliff and sustained minor injuries.

It is worth mentioning that Lalnunnema (31) and fellow convict Lalchhanhima (44) a resident of Leisen, Myanmar escaped from Serchhip district prison on Saturday evening.



They were arrested on June 10, 2024 with a large number of AK-47 assault rifles.

Officials have reported that the two inmates were playing volleyball in the afternoon, after which they escaped through the main jail entrance while they were returning their sports equipment in the storeroom.



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