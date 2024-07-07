A devastating oil tanker accident occurred in Ngopa, Saitual district, Mizoram, resulting in the tragic death of the driver and injuring the handyman. The tanker veered off the road, leading to the fatal incident. The injured handyman has been referred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities suspect that the deceased driver may have been from Assam, though confirmation of his identity is still pending. The accident has prompted a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause and to confirm the identities of those involved.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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