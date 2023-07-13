Assam Rifles along with Police Station Tuipang recovered a huge amount of Myanmar currency (Kyat) and apprehended four individuals including three cadres of Myanmar-based resistance groups on July 13.



On receipt of specific input regarding the transportation of war-like stores, a joint operation was launched with representatives of Police Station Tuipang in the general area of Zawngling, Sahia district.

The party searched the individuals and recovered stores like Motorola and Two Crores Fifty Thousand Myanmar Kyats equivalent to Rupees Nine Lakh Eighty Seven Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Eight and three Kenbo bikes.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of arms allegedly heading to Zomi Revolutionary Army in Manipur

Four individuals were apprehended during the operation which included three cadres of Myanmar-based resistance groups. Reportedly, the cash was being used for the purchase of war-like stores.

The apprehended persons along with recovered items were handed over to Police Station Tuipang for further investigation.

Earlier on July 12, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles and state police recovered a huge cache of ammunition and arrested four persons in Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Champhai police station based on specific information.

The recovered War Like Stores along with vehicles and individuals were handed over to Champhai Police Station (Mizoram) on 11 July 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Reportedly, it was known that the consignment was being headed to Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) and from there on the way to Manipur.