In Mizoram, a 49-year-old Myanmar national was apprehended by authorities in Aizawl as heroin with an estimated value of Rs 8.4 crore was confiscated from his possession, according to a statement issued by Assam Rifles on Friday.

The joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, following a tip-off, led to the arrest of Vanbiakhning, a resident of Tamu town in Myanmar. The raid, executed in the Tuikual North area of Aizawl on Thursday, resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kilograms of heroin.

The contraband, cleverly concealed within 110 soap cases, was uncovered during the operation.