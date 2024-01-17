In a recent turn of events, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), which is the apex students' organization in Mizoram, has announced its decision to boycott the 7th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology Mizoram (NIT Mizoram).

The convocation, scheduled for January 17th, 2024, at 4:30 PM, is now facing opposition from MZP due to concerns surrounding the appointment of the Assistant Registrar at the institute.

Leaders of the student body have asserted that their demand for the annulment of the appointment of the NIT's assistant registrar remained unaddressed as of yesterday.



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Consequently, they plan to stage a boycott and picketing to discourage attendance at today's convocation.

Alleging significant irregularities in the recruitment process at NIT Mizoram, particularly concerning the appointment of the Assistant Registrar, the MZP has publicly shared relevant documents to substantiate their claims.

On Wednesday evening, the MZP issued an office order urging all students to assemble at Beraw Tlang for the purpose of picketing attendees of the convocation.

Subsequently, various student bodies also issued statements expressing their support for the stance taken by the MZP.