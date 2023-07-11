The Mizoram government announced a transfer and posting of several Indian Administrative Service and Mizoram Civil Service officials through an order from the Mizoram Governor.

According to the new order, Nazuk Kumar, IAS, will be the new deputy commissioner of Aizawl, and the outgoing DC, Dr Lalhriatzuali, will hold the director portfolio in the school education department.

Another notification is also issued with immediate effect regarding the transfer and posting of 18 Mizoram Civil Service officers.



Also Read: Mizoram Secretariat cancels 11 new recruitments amid allegations of nepotism

Earlier on July 9, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat decided to cancel the recent appointments of 11 posts following allegations of nepotism levelled by student bodies.

The student organizations claimed that nine of the appointed candidates were close relatives of the Speaker of the House and the Commissioner and Secretary of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

The controversy sparked mass protests and demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student body, led the mass protest in Aizawl on July 7, calling for the cancellation of the appointments.